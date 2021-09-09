The 2022 model year is shaping up to be quite exciting for the fans of the Ford Expedition. The SUV will be refreshed and will gain a performance variant in the form of the first-ever Expedition ST (see the related links below). Another addition will be the Expedition Timberline, and we have new photos showing development work on that model is almost completed.

Our spies sent us a batch of new photos with the 2022 Expedition Timberline and they show a prototype of the full-size SUV testing with a little less camouflage than before. Basically, nearly all the exterior details are visible now, except for the front bumper and the tailgate. Let’s take a look at what’s new compared to the previous trial car.

If you look at the front, the headlights are now virtually camo-free and we can finally see the C-shaped LED daytime running lights integrated into the clusters. While that’s not an entirely new design compared to the 2021 models, the headlights now have a different shape and the turn signals have also been redesigned to take the shape of three small LED stripes on each side.

Below the revised headlights, in the middle of the bumper, we get to see the Timberline logo fully exposed. This arrangement is similar to what we know from the Explorer Timberline, though, the orange towing hooks are positioned further down in the bumper on the more rugged Expedition. Judging by those photos, the Expedition Timberline is probably riding a little higher from the ground, which hints at potential suspension upgrades.

Under the hood, there’s no reason to expect changes to the existing 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, though the Timberline could get a little more power than the standard 375 or 400 horsepower. Also, for the 2022 model year, we hope the big SUV will also receive a hybrid powertrain sourced from the F-150.