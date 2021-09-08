The Ford Maverick will soon be landing at dealerships. Like its larger siblings, Ford has all kinds of accessories lined up for buyers to trick out their compact truck. Now, we have an idea of what these various items will cost.

A recent forum post at Maverick Truck Club reveals three pages of accessories, most of which are listed as Ford licensed or dealer-installed items. The information appears to come through dealership channels, and since many of these items aren't listed in Ford's online Maverick configurator, this is our first look at pricing for a wide range of accessories. Do the available items match the low-cost image Ford has painted for the Maverick thus far?

Gallery: 2022 Ford Maverick

62 Photos

The full list is available at the forum post, but here are a few noteworthy items common to the customized pickup truck scene. A soft-folding tonneau cover from Advantage shows an MSRP of $559, with two hard bed covers listed for $1,159. A less-expensive soft-roll bed cover from Truxedo costs $369, and if you want to protect the bed under the cover, different styles are available ranging from $139.99 to $289. A Lund bed extender is offered for $369, but if you want a full pickup cap, that's going to cost you. A SnugPro commercial cap is the cheapest choice at $3,029. SnugTop Sport caps in a range of Maverick colors all list at $3,449.

The least expensive items are the tailgate assist system from Dee Zee and molded splash guards, costing $50 each. However, that only gets you one pair of splash guards so if you want a full set for all four wheels, that's $100. Those seeking some aesthetic upgrades have plenty of graphics packages, fender flares, and molding kits designed specifically to dress up the Maverick.

Maverick production recently kicked off at Ford's manufacturing plant in Hermosillo, Mexico. The first truck off the line was a Lariat with the turbocharged 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder and all-wheel drive, and that powertrain combo could be the predominant Maverick for the near term as new Maverick hybrid orders aren't being scheduled. Barring more delays due to COVID-19 and the global microchip shortage, the first Maverick deliveries should be just weeks away.