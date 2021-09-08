The Ford Bronco is incredibly popular. Even in the best of circumstances, filling over 125,000 orders would take some time. As everyone is painfully aware, these are currently not the best of times and it's affected new vehicle production at every automaker. At least Ford is taking steps to ease the pain for Bronco enthusiasts, and in this case, that might be a literal interpretation.

Ford apparently has a special fund that dealers can tap into. Cars Direct reports it's called Bronco Customer Satisfaction Funds, and to make a long story short, it's $1,000 that dealers can use to buy gifts for weary Bronco customers getting antsy over production delays and quality issues. But you didn't click this article to get the short story. You want to hear about Ford buying everyone a round of adult beverages.

According to the report, Ford explained to dealers what funds are available, then offered numerous suggestions as to how dealers might use the money to shore up relationships with Bronco customer. Along with predictable items such as Ford-branded merchandise and vehicle accessories, there was allegedly a mention of buying customers "their favorite Bourbon or Spirit" as a thank-you for sticking around and being patient.

Frankly, we found the notion rather surprising. Automakers suggesting alcoholic gifts in general is usually a taboo subject, as it strikes a bit too close to the realm of drinking and driving. That's why we contacted Ford for verification that this program exists, and that buying folks a bottle of booze was actually a suggestion from the automaker. After a few hours of waiting for a return message, we still have received an official word. You know what would help us cope with that, Ford? We prefer single malt, please.

We will jump in with an update if we receive one, but we can't fault Ford for trying. The Bronco's return was supposed to be a big moment for Ford, and it was. Then came COVID-19 and the turmoil its wreaked across the world, not the least of which being supply-chain woes from all sides. Ford as already offered Bronco customers accessory upgrades and items like nifty hammocks. Might as well crack open a cold drink and settle down for the long haul.