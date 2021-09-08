The European Union is proposing an aggressive policy to ban the sale of gas- and diesel-powered cars by 2035. The proposal, still far from being made law, would affect the world’s largest automakers, and not every member country is eager for such a policy. Italy is seeking leniency from the proposed ban for its supercar makers, and that position isn’t pleasing Porsche.

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume told Bloomberg that he thinks it’d be a mistake for the EU to offer such an exemption. His reasoning makes sense. According to Blume, electric vehicles will just be better, telling the publication that “electric in the next decade will be unbeatable.” EVs are proving, again and again, their performance superiority, which will only continue as automakers further develop the technology. Blume also said that “everybody has to contribute” as companies work to de-carbonize.

The policy carve-out would help Ferrari, Lamborghini, and others, such as Pagani. However, Ferrari and Lamborghini aren’t shying away from developing electric vehicles. Last month, Ferrari said it was fine with the proposed 2035 ban. There are even rumors that it could debut its first fully electric vehicle as early as 2025. Lamborghini is right behind its Italian companion, with hybrid variants for all its models arriving by 2024. Its first EV is expected sometime after 2025.

EV technology will continue to improve as more automakers begin developing their own models. This will make the transition to EVs easier for smaller, more bespoke brands like Ferrari and Lamborghini. However, the more significant concern is for companies like Pagani, which are even smaller and more niche. Electric vehicles have the performance to leapfrog today’s supercars, and advancements will only make the tech cheaper and better. The proposed ban still needs to be approved, and even then, 2035 is more than a decade away. A lot can change before that year arrives.