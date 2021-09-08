Polestar became its own marquee in 2017, and it introduced its first model by the end of that year. The Polestar 1 hybrid coupe was quickly joined by the high-riding Polestar 2 all-electric five-door hatch. The company has already teased its first SUV, too, though this is just the start for the company. This week at the Munich Motor Show, Polestar announced its plans to expand into 30 global markets by the end of 2022.

That’s quite a quick expansion for the new brand, which had announced in July that it would double its presence from 9 to 18 markets in 2021 alone. That means the company plans to add another 12 markets next year, which includes Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Luxembourg, and Iceland. Polestar said it would announce the timing of launching other markets accordingly, with more announcements coming later.

The brand’s expansion to new markets coincides with plans to increase its physical retail presence. The company announced that around 100 Polestar Spaces and Destinations would be open by the end of 2021, with even more locations opening next year. With Polestar in Munich, Germany, for the auto show, the company announced that the country’s seventh Polestar Space opened in Berlin in early September, and another is opening next month in Leipzig.

“Growth on this scale is unprecedented and confirms our position as a truly global, pure EV brand,” Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said during the auto show.

The automaker is preparing to roll out the 2022 Polestar 2, which the company announced earlier this month would start at $45,900 for the single-motor model that offers 265 miles of range. However, what’s likely more vital to the company’s success is the SUV, called the Polestar 3. Details are scarce, though it’s expected to sport a design similar to the one the company introduced on the Precept concept. Polestar 3 production will begin sometime next year.