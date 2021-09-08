All V6 models will be equipped as standard with an all-wheel-drive system.

The Genesis G80 is entering the 2022 model year with a small price hike. The 2022 G80 starts at $48,000 which is $300 more expensive than the vehicle for the previous model year. As before, a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine is the base option and in the entry-level trim, it sends power to the rear wheels.

The most affordable all-wheel-drive variant money can buy starts at $51,150, while the least expensive 3.5-liter V6-powered version kicks off at $63,450. It’s important to note that the V6 option will no longer be available with a rear-wheel-drive system, which was the cheapest V6 combination for the 2021 model year.

Genesis G80
shop now
 

save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Genesis G80

 
shop now
 

The table below shows the pricing for all of the 2022 G80 models. The figures are MSRP and don't include the $1,025 destination fee.

2.5T / 8AT

 

 

G80 2.5T RWD

$48,000

G80 2.5T RWD Advanced

$52,600

G80 2.5T RWD Prestige

$56,900

G80 2.5T AWD

$51,150

G80 2.5T AWD Advanced

$55,750

G80 2.5T AWD Prestige

$59,450

3.5T / 8AT

G80 3.5T AWD Sport

$63,450

G80 3.5T AWD Sport Prestige w/ All-Season Tires

$69,750

G80 3.5T AWD Sport Prestige w/ Summer Tires

$70,250

The biggest news in the G80’s lineup has to be the addition of the G80 Sport trim with performance upgrades (see the related links below). Powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbo engine, the sports sedan generates 375 horsepower (279 kilowatts) and 391 pound-feet (530 Newton-meters). In Sport+ driving mode - exclusive to the G80 Sport model - the machine provides better throttle response and quicker gear shifts. The only available transmission is an eight-speed automatic.

Gallery: 2022 Genesis G80 Sport

2022 Genesis G80 Sport
23 Photos
https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/m7g8v/s6/2022-genesis-g80-sport.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/Y1OLW/s6/2022-genesis-g80-sport.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/xNPEw/s6/2022-genesis-g80-sport.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/8QZoJ/s6/2022-genesis-g80-sport.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/6neVZ/s6/2022-genesis-g80-sport.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/yr9eb/s6/2022-genesis-g80-sport.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/L99Vl/s6/2022-genesis-g80-sport.jpg

Regardless of the model you choose, the 2022 G80 will be equipped as standard with a 14.5-inch infotainment screen, a comprehensive family of driver assistance and safety systems, and - as mentioned above for the V6 models - an all-wheel drive.

Check Out The New Sport Model:

2022 genesis g80 sport video 2022 Genesis G80 Sport Video Review Checks Out 0-60 MPH Acceleration
2022 genesis g80 sport specs 2022 Genesis G80 Sport Technical Specs Released, New Images Published

Source: Genesis

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com