The Genesis G80 is entering the 2022 model year with a small price hike. The 2022 G80 starts at $48,000 which is $300 more expensive than the vehicle for the previous model year. As before, a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine is the base option and in the entry-level trim, it sends power to the rear wheels.

The most affordable all-wheel-drive variant money can buy starts at $51,150, while the least expensive 3.5-liter V6-powered version kicks off at $63,450. It’s important to note that the V6 option will no longer be available with a rear-wheel-drive system, which was the cheapest V6 combination for the 2021 model year.

The table below shows the pricing for all of the 2022 G80 models. The figures are MSRP and don't include the $1,025 destination fee.

2.5T / 8AT G80 2.5T RWD $48,000 G80 2.5T RWD Advanced $52,600 G80 2.5T RWD Prestige $56,900 G80 2.5T AWD $51,150 G80 2.5T AWD Advanced $55,750 G80 2.5T AWD Prestige $59,450 3.5T / 8AT G80 3.5T AWD Sport $63,450 G80 3.5T AWD Sport Prestige w/ All-Season Tires $69,750 G80 3.5T AWD Sport Prestige w/ Summer Tires $70,250

The biggest news in the G80’s lineup has to be the addition of the G80 Sport trim with performance upgrades (see the related links below). Powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbo engine, the sports sedan generates 375 horsepower (279 kilowatts) and 391 pound-feet (530 Newton-meters). In Sport+ driving mode - exclusive to the G80 Sport model - the machine provides better throttle response and quicker gear shifts. The only available transmission is an eight-speed automatic.

Gallery: 2022 Genesis G80 Sport

23 Photos

Regardless of the model you choose, the 2022 G80 will be equipped as standard with a 14.5-inch infotainment screen, a comprehensive family of driver assistance and safety systems, and - as mentioned above for the V6 models - an all-wheel drive.