Just yesterday, Mercedes-Benz launched the 2022 model year of the G-Class with an available Professional Line kit, which adds more off-road equipment from the factory. If you want to go the aftermarket way, though, Germany’s G&B Design has a new and very exotic offering. Meet the G-Boss, a widebody G-Class with a pretty unusual exterior color.

Available to all W463 generation models, the upgrade kit adds a more sculptured hood with an edgy front apron, as well as a modified radiator grille and darkened headlights. The front bumper’s lower lip visually connects with the extended side skirts, and the same line continues all the way back to the new rear diffuser. The spare wheel cover and mirror caps are covered with high-quality carbon.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz G-Class by G&B Design

16 Photos

One particular detail we find very interesting is the small and stylish roof spoiler with integrated three LED units. We consider it a subtle visual upgrade given the otherwise in-the-face appearance of the G-Boss. Speaking of the exterior, we can’t help but notice the Solarbeam semi-gloss finish of the body. It is enhanced with black contrasting elements, giving the overall impression of a school bus-themed G-Class.

While there are no detailed photos of the interior, G&D Design says the same color combo continues inside the cabin. However, it seems that black is the main color with leather covering nearly every surface of the cabin. Yellow accents, including seat belts and decorative stitching for the seats, create an exterior-matching atmosphere. We have to admit the diamond pattern on the seats and door panels is an especially nice touch. The tuners also seem to be very proud of the glowing G-Boss lettering on the ceiling.

No mechanical upgrades are available and, as mentioned, the tuning firm can do its work on every G-Class from the W463 generation.