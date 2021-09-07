How many Corvette drag racing videos have we seen since the C8 'Vette's debut in 2019? We don't have a specific answer for that, except to say a lot. We've seen too many matchups to count, from Corvette-versus-Supra to Corvette-versus-GT500 and even crazy races like Corvette-versus-Rolls Royce. Occasionally we've seen the C8 race older Corvettes, but as far as we can tell, this is the first time we've seen the C8 race itself.

The action comes to us from the Wheels YouTube channel, featuring several quarter-mile passes involving multiple C8 Corvettes at Canada's Mission Raceway Park near Vancouver. For you drag racing tech-heads, the elevation at this track is just 25 feet above sea level, meaning the naturally aspirated C8 with its 6.2-liter V8 engine is privy to the most atmospheric oxygen possible. And it needs every morsel because the first race actually pits a C8 against a supercharged C7 Corvette Z06.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Chevrolet Corvette shop now

To refresh your memory, the previous-generation Z06 also sports a 6.2-liter V8 but it's boosted to create 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts) versus 495 hp (369 kW) in the C8. Based on quarter-mile times and trap speeds we'll assume both are stock and running street tires, and folks, if you want an education on what the term holeshot means, this first race is as good as it gets. Not only does the C8 have a traction advantage, the driver absolutely humiliates the Z06 at the start with a much quicker reaction time. In fact, it's enough to give the C8 driver the win despite a slower elapsed time.

But that's not why you clicked this article. You want to see a Corvette race that's fresh and new. After a second view of the C7/C8 battle, we get the same red 'Vette staged against a black C8. Once again, we assume both cars are stock, and once again, we get a textbook example of nailing the holeshot. Sadly, it appears the leading Corvette lets off the gas so the competitor can catch up, but still, it's side-by-side C8 action. But wait, there's more.

Gallery: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible: First Drive Review

31 Photos

The next race is a solo run, but we see a third C8 lineup at the tree. Perhaps it was a special Corvette evening at the track, but it's nice to see these cars getting a proper workout instead of just cruising around town or worse, languishing in a garage. The final race sees a fourth-generation Chevrolet Camaro that also appears stock, giving the much-newer C8 a proper run for its money. All in all, it's not a bad way for car enthusiasts to spend the evening.