If you're having a bad day, watch this video because this guy is probably doing even worse than you are. The brief clip from a post on Reddit shows his humorous reaction to a Chevrolet Corvette C6 falling off a lift.

The video opens with the guy standing at the front left of the Corvette. The car's nose then rises into the air, and the rear slides back. The vehicle falls off the lift, and the front slams to the ground, causing a fender to separate partially from the body.

The funny part happens when the guy nonchalantly walks away from the carnage. He casually looks over his shoulder at the car as he is going.

Unfortunately, we don't have any context for this clip, but the clip offers enough clues that we can put a few things together. First, note that when the car tips over that the engine bay is empty. This would shift the weight balance to the back. Without a jack stand at the rear or something holding it to the lift, the vehicle can fall over.

We can't blame the guy in the video for this incident because there's not enough info to tell us whether this is the person responsible for putting the car on the lift or even working on it. There's a possibility that someone else is the one to blame, and this guy is simply at the wrong place at the wrong time. This might explain his reaction.

Regardless of who is at fault, there's sure to be a perturbed Corvette C6 owner. The person sends the car for some work at the shop and then receives a phone call about it falling off the lift. The shop's insurance would cover the incident, but this is still a bad day for everyone involved.