The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ debuted just over three years ago, giving the supercar a track-focused makeover. New active aero bits and a bump in power helped the car set a record-breaking Nurburgring lap at the time, and a new video from the AutoTopNL YouTube channel has the Aventador back in the country. This time, though, it’s not at the Nurburgring – it’s at another iconic automotive mecca – the German Autobahn.

The car is there for a high-speed run, and the Lamborghini does not disappoint. The supercar has no trouble hitting 332 kilometers per hour (206 miles per hour) on the public road. However, it did take the driver several attempts to break the 300-kph (184-kph) mark due to traffic. However, it eventually cleared enough for it to reach a remarkable speed. The car looks menacing with its new aero bits and massive wing, which is quite functional, too.

When Lamborghini introduced the Aventador SVJ, it packed the most powerful V12 the company had ever made. It produces 770 horsepower (566 kilowatts) and 531 pound-feet (720 Newton-meters) of torque. Lamborghini claims the car can hit 100 kph (62 mph) in just 2.8 seconds and 200 kph (124 mph) in 8.6. While the SVJ did hit 332 kph, it was still quite far from its top speed of 350 kph (216 mph).

Part of the car’s performance upgrades included the second-generation Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) system – active aerodynamics. The system changes the car's shape depending on the driving conditions, and it includes a massive front splitter, a trick wing, and much more. All of this helps the supercar put the power to the ground. Deliveries for the exclusive supercar began in early 2019, which each starting at $517,700. The company planned only to produce 963 examples of the supercar, so good luck seeing one in public.