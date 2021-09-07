The 2021 IAA in Munich has been making the headlines for the last two days with debuts of new concepts and production vehicles. That doesn’t mean the automakers are not working on their upcoming products as the show happens, though, and we have just received a new batch of spy photos with the next-generation BMW 5 Series. In fact, these prototypes were spied in Munich, not far away from the venues where the show is hosted.

Unfortunately, the two test cars caught on camera here still wear provisional lights at the back and up front. The two machines have identical camouflage, though one is a plug-in hybrid model and the other one is a traditional combustion-powered car. The interior is still heavily disguised and not much can be seen from the opened driver’s window.

Gallery: New BMW 5 Series spied again

27 Photos

With more and more new BMW models getting the company’s latest iDrive system, we believe the next-gen 5 Series will also implement the tech first seen in the iX SUV. This means the dashboard will be dominated by two large screens running updated software with new applications and functions. Unfortunately, it’s too early for the model to be tested on the road with the interior exposed.

As far as the engine range is concerned, the new 5 Series will be offered with a family of combustion, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric powertrains. Electrification will be the major focus with the PHEV and EV versions expected to get the most innovations and upgrades. Seen in the gallery above are a combustion model and a PHEV.

Combining everything we’ve seen from the research and development phase of the new 5er so far, we got this rendering previewing the final design of the new premium sedan from Bavaria. It shows a little larger dimensions and a front end featuring new sleek headlights.