Right now, the talk of the town in the Mercedes-Benz G-Class world is the Concept EQG that debuted at the 2021 Munich Motor Show. The all-electric off-roader is a near-production concept, but not all G-Class news from the show is electric. Mercedes has a few interesting updates for the combustion-powered G-Class you can buy right now.

Say hello to the G-Class Professional Line. In this instance, professional translates to something more elemental in G-Class DNA – off-roading. Click the check box for the Professional Line and you'll get a G-Class riding on 18-inch five-spoke wheels adorned with "chunky" tires. You also get a set of mudflaps, and up front, there are mesh stone guards to protect the G's trademark round headlights.

That's the standard equipment, but Mercedes highlights the new Professional Line Exterior with several additional items available through the in-house manufaktur customization program. That includes the roof rack, which Mercedes points out is ideal for bolting up a roof-top tent. The spare tire holder on the back is also an extra, as-is the eyeball-popping shade of copper orange mango on the exterior. The blacked-out bumpers are also an extra, and the contrast is further extenuated with the optional Night Package that adds black mirrors and a black three-pointed star in the grille.

The Professional Line Exterior upgrade isn't the only new offering for 2022. Dark-tinted rear glass is now available, and interior ambient lighting choices expand from eight to 64 colors. Standard equipment on the 2022 G-Class now includes pre-equipment for both rear-seat entertainment and a towing hitch. In terms of trim, you can get the G-Class in Exclusive Line and AMG Line for the outside. Inside, buyers can opt for Standard, Exclusive Line, and Superior Line.

Mercedes doesn't mention any pricing changes for the 2022 G-Class. The vehicle featured here will be on display at IAA Mobility 2021 through September 12.