New cars powered by gasoline and diesel engines are not long for this world – or at least for Europe where the European Commission has set a 2035 deadline. The ban is still in the proposal stage, though, which is subject to a long approval process and acceptance from EU members.

Among the EU members that currently seek leniency is Italy, which is reportedly in talks with the European Commission for the said exemption, specifically for supercar makers. This is according to Roberto Cingolani, Italy's minister for ecological transition, in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

Cingolani, who was a former non-executive member of Ferrari's board of directors, said that there are indeed talks with the EU Commission on how the new rules on ICE-ban will apply to supercar makers that produce much fewer vehicles than mainstream carmakers.

Of note, Italy has a number of supercar makers, namely Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Pagani, among others.

"Those cars need very special technology and they need batteries for the transition," Cingolani said. "One important step is that Italy gets autonomous in producing high-performance batteries and that is why we are now launching the giga-factory program to install in Italy a very large scale production facility for batteries."

The premise of the exemption comes from the fact that these niche automakers have limited economies in relation to mainstream manufacturers. Converting production plants and developing batteries is challenging, needless to say, but we all know that these automakers aren't exactly slacking in their roadmap to electrification.

In fact, Ferrari has announced back in August that it doesn't have a problem with the proposed 2035 combustion engine ban. It even hired Benedetto Vigna, a tech industry veteran, as its new CEO, signaling the Prancing Horse's bid to electrification. Ferrari is expected to reveal its first fully electric vehicle as early as 2025.

Meanwhile, Sant'Agata Bolognese-based automaker Lamborghini is also on a similar path by hybridizing all of its models by 2024, while its full-fledged EV is due after 2025.