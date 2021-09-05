The Mercedes EQS debuted this year as the brand’s fully electric flagship sedan, and today the company is introducing the model’s high-performance AMG variant. It’s the first AMG-branded EQ model set to arrive in the US, and its sleek looks pack a whopping performance punch. AMG had its hand in making a number of improvements, which sees the model delivering up to 751 horsepower (560 kilowatts) and 752 pound-feet (554 Newton-meters) of torque.

That is only achievable when the car is in Race Start mode with the model’s Boost function, thanks to the standard AMG Dynamic Plus Package. This allows the sedan, which is debuting alongside several other all-electric Mercedes models at this year’s Munich Motor Show, to hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in an estimated 3.4 seconds. Its standard output is 649 hp (483 kW) and 700 lb-ft (516 Nm) of torque, though Mercedes doesn’t provide a guess for its 0-60 time. The car’s top speed is 155 mph (249 kph) – another AMG Dynamic Plus pack feature.

The AMG EQS gets its power from AMG-specific motors, though the car has several other tweaks made by the performance brand. AMG engineers completely redeveloped the rear axle beam, the motor mountings, and the subframe, which are exclusive to the variant. The wheel carriers and control arms were derived from other AMG Performance models.

The AMG EQS’s dual-motor setup powers the car and the AMG-tuned all-wheel-drive system, with 9-degree rear-axle steering a standard feature. There are five drive modes: Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Individual. Comfort focuses on maximizing range, while Sport and Sport+ focus on optimizing the car for its performance.

Accompanying the drive modes is the AMG Sound Experience, the acoustic component that adds life to the car’s performance specs, which tailors both the exterior and interior audio experience. Drivers can select three sound characteristics – Balanced, Sport, and Powerful. There are also unique sounds for the Race Start mode and a unique AMG welcome sound.

A three-mode regenerative braking system is adjustable through steering-wheel-mounted paddles, which feed a 107.8-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery. One new feature is the brand’s ability now to update the battery management system via over-the-air updates.

Stopping power comes from an AMG high-performance brake system with 17-inch front brake discs and six-piston calipers. Twenty-one-inch AMG alloy wheels are standard, though there are other optional 21- and 22-inch designs available. Also optional is an AMG high-performance ceramic composite brake system, which you can also get with red front and rear brake calipers. The Executive Rear Seat Package, with heated massaging seats, is also on the option’s list.

Inside, passengers are greeted with the company’s dash-spanning MBUX Hyperscreen as standard equipment. It features distinct AMG-branded displays in the instrument cluster and other functions exclusive to the performance model. There’s a flat-bottom AMG Performance steering wheel, AMG sports pedals, AMG branding on the door sills, AMG floor mats, and carbon-fiber trim. Red topstitching adds a splash of color to the dash and doors, while AMG seats keep passengers in place.

Mercedes packs the AMG EQS with amenities like a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, a panorama sunroof, the Winter Package (heated windshield and washer system), six USB-C ports, and the Burmester 3D sound system. It’s also packed with the latest driver-assist systems and safety features.

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS will begin arriving at US dealers early next year. However, we don’t know its pricing information yet. Mercedes hasn’t specified, but customers should expect to pay a hearty premium over the regular EQS’s starting price, which we expect it will start at around $100,000. We also don’t know its range. The EQS offers up to 478 miles (770 kilometers) on a single charge on the forgiving WLTP testing cycle. Mercedes said quick-charging could provide the AMG EQS with up to 186 miles (300 km, WLTP) of range in just 15 minutes.