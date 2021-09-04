While Nissan basks in the hype of its new Z car, the Japanese automaker continues to unravel its plans for its green future. In a teaser released via Nissan UK's Twitter account, a new electric light commercial vehicle will debut, which will most likely happen on World EV Day that's scheduled to happen on September 9, 2021.

We've embedded the social media post below that shows an electrifying display of animation, forming a familiar van shape, which then ends with the new Nissan logo.

The post comes with the caption "It is written in the stars... Something electrifying is on its way for Nissan's Light Commercial Vehicles. Watch this space... #WorldEVDay #ElectrifyTheWorld #Nissan" – just in case you can't see the embedded post above.

Based on the vehicle's shape on this teaser, we are expecting a new version of the Nissan e-NV200 – an all-electric version of the NV200 van that's sold in Europe. The e-NV200 was introduced in 2014, so it's about time for Nissan to give it a much-needed update, if not a full-on revamp.

When introduced, the e-NV200 uses the same 24 kWh lithium-ion battery as the Nissan LEAF, which was later upgraded to 40 kWh, increasing the battery capacity by 67 percent. Moreover, 30 percent of the electric commercial vehicle was new, in comparison to its internal combustion engine-powered counterpart.

It's no secret that Nissan's bullish with its electrification, as with the rest of the world. The Japanese automaker even released an official sketch of a reimagined Silvia for the green era, which brings the iconic nameplate back without tailpipes.

We'll know more about what's in store for Nissan's electric future but for now, we'll be on our toes whether the new electric LCV would be a redesigned e-NV200 or an entirely new vehicle.