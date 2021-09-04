Lexus fans, rejoice. The RC F two-door performance coupe continues on for the 2022 model year with a few subtle but notable changes along with the return of the limited Fuji Speedway Edition.

Celebrating the race track where the Lexus F began, the RC F Fuji Speedway Edition will be limited to just 50 units – a tad fewer than the 60 units of the 2021 model year. More importantly, the new model year's version is exclusively coming with the Electric Surge exterior color in satin finish, as opposed to the Arctic Blast Satin or Cloudburst Gray from before.

Gallery: 2022 Lexus RC F, RC F Fuji Speedway Edition

9 Photos

Just like last year, the 2022 RC F Fuji Speedway Edition adopts the weight savings of the Track Edition from 2020, plus the Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, a titanium exhaust, and "extensive use of carbon fiber aerodynamics." The special edition model can still sprint to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 3.96 seconds.

On the other hand, the regular 2022 RC F carries over most of the outgoing model's traits, save for the redesigned set of 19-inch wheels. Also returning is the Carbon Package for the needed weight savings on the relatively heavy Lexus coupe.

Of course, at the heart of the whole 2022 RC F range is the good ol' naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V8 that puts out up to 472 horsepower (351 kilowatts) and 395 pound-feet (535 Newton-meters) of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed Sport Direct-Shift transmission with downshift rev-matching through paddle shifters.

Pricing for the 2022 Lexus RC F range wasn't disclosed in the release but the company said that the updated models will arrive in dealerships this month.

For reference, the 2021 RC F starts at $65,975, while the RC F Fuji Speedway Edition sells for $97,200. Both prices don't come with destination and handling fees.