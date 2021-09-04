Some people will do almost anything to get a brand new C8 Corvette. Take for example this Corvette caper who tried to simply drive away after a test drive with the salesman in hot pursuit. Luckily this Virginia-based Chevy dealership regained possession of their Red Mist Metallic Tint Coat C8 Coupe after the perpetrator only drove a few blocks down the road.

On a video posted on the C8 Corvette and Friends page on Facebook, we can witness a car salesperson’s worst nightmare. The perspective C8 owner tried to take off with a brand new C8 Coupe right in front of the entire sales staff. According to comments on the video, the dealership was able to recover their C8 after a very short pursuit that ended a block away from the dealership. Maybe the driver was upset the C8 doesn’t have a manual and decided to ditch his new ride.

With C8 Corvettes in short supply thanks to limited production and long waiting lists, it seems that prospective customers are looking to do just about anything to own a C8. For the C8 that are on dealer lots good luck finding one selling at MSRP as many dealerships are adding on markup fees.

The new C8 Corvette is a superb machine blending mid-engine performance with a comfortable and compliant chassis. The powerful C8 is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 engine that produces 495 horsepower (369 Kilowatts) and 470 lb-ft (637 Newton Meters) of torque. This classic pushrod V8 is mated to a sophisticated 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that helps the C8 spring from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds.

Remember those stats are for the current base model C8, which means the upcoming C8 Z06 will offer supercar shaming performance. We cannot wait to see how the C8 evolves and remember if you want one, please don’t try and steal it.