Maserati has a new SUV arriving later this year, and it’ll be offered in three trims. One of those is the Trofeo, the high-performance variant, and a new batch of spy photos appears to have captured the Grecale Trofeo out testing for the very first time. At first glance, the SUV looks quite similar to other Grecale test vehicles, but a closer inspection toon reveals a few differences between this Grecale and the others we’ve seen so far.

There are noticeable changes once you look. The wheels, which wear a bit of camouflage, are a different design, and they look much sportier than the ones on the other Grecale test vehicles. However, what’s behind those wheels leads us to believe this is the Trofeo trim. The vehicle has red brake calipers, which clamp onto larger, drilled brake discs. We haven’t seen these on other Grecale test vehicles. The other indicator is the exhaust tips. They have a different design, and they belt out a deeper sound than before.

We don’t know what’s going to power the Grecale Trofeo, which was confirmed last month to in the company’s plans, though the brand has plenty of potential powertrains. The Grecale shares the same Giorgio platform as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. In the Quadrifoglio variant, Alfa uses a twin-turbocharged V6 that produces 505 horsepower (376 kilowatts). However, Maserati also has its new twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 from the Maserati MC20, where it makes 621 hp (463 kW). If this new 3.0-liter is the engine Maserati picks, then there’s a good chance it’ll get a special tune for the SUV, which means it’ll make a bit less power.

The Maserati Grecale Trofeo is setting its sights on performance SUVs like the Porsche Macan GTS. We don’t know if the Trofeo will debut alongside the regular Grecale, but if it does, then we should see both break cover in November, which is when Maserati plans to reveal the SUV to the world. The Grecale joins the Levante as the brand’s only SUVs, though the new one will be welcomed as they’re still quite popular with consumers.