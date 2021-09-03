The 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport debuted in June, but the brand has now released more details about it, in addition to detailing the other updates for the new model year. There are quite of few new standard features, depending on the trim level you're shopping for.

All 2022 4Runners get standard LED high beams, in addition to LED low beams and fog lights. Every example of the SUV also now comes with a rear occupancy alert for reminding drivers to check the backseat for a child or pet before leaving the vehicle.

Plus, the SR5 Premium, TRD Off-Road Premium, TRD Pro, and Limited trim levels now come with blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. The Limited and various TRD grades also have a new Multi-Information Display.

The TRD Pro gains a Multi-Terrain Monitor that uses the vehicle's cameras to check the surroundings for obstacles that a person might not be able to see behind the wheel. Similarly, the Limited model has a Panoramic View Monitor that is intended to aid in maneuvering in tight spaces.

The new TRD Sport grade is all about making the 4Runner a more comfortable SUV on the road. It gets the adaptive-damping suspension from the Limited model. It rides on 20-inch wheels with a machined face and Dark Gray accents. Inside, there's an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat. The eight-inch infotainment screen supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Buyers can select rear- or- four-wheel drive.

For 2022, the TRD Pro gains a new exterior color choice called Lime Rush (check it out in the gallery).

Power for the 2022 4Runner continues to come from a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter V6 that offers 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 278 pound-feet (377 Newton-meters) of torque. All of them have a five-speed automatic.

The 2022 4Runner starts $37,305 (plus a $1,215 destination charge) for the base SR5 grade. The new TRD Sport goes for $40,150. The TRD Pro is the most expensive at $52,120.