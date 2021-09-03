Suzuki in the UK has found a great way to market the Jimny. While the cute off-roader has been relegated to an LCV in the country due to strict emission regulations, the company wanted to show how it can be turned into a real commercial vehicle.

Introducing, the Jimny Beans – a mobile coffee bar that's remotely connected to the iconic Rowan Atkinson TV show. It's just recently completed and will be used for Suzuki's promotional events across all divisions involving car, motorcycle, ATV, and marine products.

Gallery: Suzuki Jimny Beans LCV

4 Photos

Featuring a fully operational mobile coffee bar, the single-seat Jimny Beans comes with one-off modifications to accommodate an LPG tank with side exhaust pipe, a 57-liter water tank, 3M filtration system, and a compact Waeco, 12V drawer refrigerator.

Of course, there's Fracino high-spec coffee machine at the back of the vehicle, which can serve two specialty coffees at the same time and froth milk. Just like a regular espresso machine, it also has a central hot water dispenser for tea because, well, the UK.

On a personal note, there are two things I love the most: the Suzuki Jimny and coffee. This bespoke creation just gave me another reason to love the Jimny even more.

There's no denying that the Jimny is a popular model. In fact, Japan had a hard time keeping up with the demand for the boxy off-roader back in 2018, so much so that it had to outsource its production in India under Maruti Suzuki. For the uninitiated, Suzuki has been the number one car brand in India for quite a while now, so producing the Jimny there was a good decision, we reckon.

Then again, the Jimny, or any Suzuki vehicle for that matter, is still a forbidden fruit in the US. We'll see if there's any chance for it to arrive in the future but in the meantime, don't count on it just yet.