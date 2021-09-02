Tank, a Chinese automaker from the same corporate family as Haval and Ora, launches the new Tank 500 at the Chengdu Motor Show. The brawny model combines a rugged-looking exterior with a high-tech cabin.

The Tank 500's exterior styling seems at least inspired by large American SUVs. The upright angles and chiseled shapes are reminiscent of models like the Chevrolet Suburban, Ford Expedition, and Jeep Grand Cherokee L. There's a massive grille with a metallic finish in front and Tank's giant T emblem. There's a slit at the tip of the hood that adds a sporty touch.

From the side, the Tank 500 has a classic two-box shape. There's a large piece of chrome around the windows and matching roof rails. A prominent spoiler attaches to the rear of the roof, and there's a spare tire carrier on the back.

Inside, the Tank 500 looks luxurious. The driver looks at a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Next to it, there's a tablet-like 14.6-inch infotainment display on the center stack. There are HVAC vents with metallic trim around them below the screen, and the controls for the system incorporate cleanly into the bottom of this area.

The gearshift has a blocky shape and sticks out from the center console. There are various buttons for the drivetrain controls next to it.

Power comes from a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 that makes 349 horsepower (260 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. It runs through a nine-speed automatic. There's four-wheel drive with a low-range transfer case and available front, center, and rear locking differentials, according to Drive from Australia.

The Tank 500 measures 192 inches (4,878 millimeters) long without counting the spare wheel on the back. To put this number into perspective, the new Jeep Grand Cherokee L is 204.9 inches long (5,204 millimeters).

The Tank 500 will go on sale in China later this year. It's not clear whether the SUV might eventually go on sale in other markets.