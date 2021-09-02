n July, Opel revealed the revamped 2022 Astra, debuting a stylish hatchback with sharp lines and a sporty composure. But the Astra hatch isn’t the only body style available, and new spy shots reveal the Astra Sports Tourer is also getting a major makeover. The photos show a test vehicle with the rear end covered in camouflage, though no amount of coverings can hide the wagon’s extended roofline.

The Astra Sports Tourer looks a lot like the regular Astra hatch, especially at the front. Both share the same front-end design with the company’s “Vizor” grille. The camouflage covers a portion of the rear doors and everything behind them. The yellow-and-black camouflage distorts any design details, though it should be just as stylish and sleek as the rest of the design. The longer roof will allow for a larger cargo area, making it more capable than its hatchback sibling.

The Sports Tourer’s longer roof isn’t expected to make any other significant changes to the model. The interior should be identical to the one revealed in the hatchback. The similarities also mean the Astra Sports Tourer will share its slew of gas and diesel powertrains. The hatch is expected to offer two plug-in variants, which should also find their way onto the Sports Tourer model. There’s a fully electric Astra arriving in 2023, which could indicate a Sports Tourer variant coming, as later as well.

The new Sports Tourer could be a bit bigger than the model it replaces as the new Astra hatch is ever-so-slightly bigger than before, too. It should also come packaged with the latest features and safety technologies. We expect the Opel Astra Sports Tourer to debut early next year before going on sale sometime before 2023 arrives. The new Astra ST will compete with other affordable compact estates such as the Ford Focus and Skoda Octavia.