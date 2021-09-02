Here's a battle between two performance-oriented pickups that aren't available in the United States. To make it even more interesting, the drag race doesn't happen on the track, instead, it's on a flat strip of desert.

The Toyota Hilux Legend 2.8 GD-6 RS is a pickup truck with a long name. Power comes from a 2.8-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel that makes 201 horsepower (150 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. It runs through a six-speed automatic and there's part-time four-wheel drive. In South Africa where this test takes place, this truck costs 876,800 South African Rand ($60,745 at current exchange rates).

Gallery: 2021 Toyota Hilux

76 Photos

The other challenger is a Ford Ranger Thunder. It has a biturbo 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel engine that makes 211 hp (157 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm). It has a 10-speed automatic and four-wheel drive. The truck costs 839,900 South African Rand ($58,181).

In the first race, both trucks are in rear drive. They are side by side at the start. However, when the Ford shifts, the wheels spin, and traction control cuts back the power. This lets the Toyota pull ahead, and it stays there. At the finish line, the Hilux is over a car length ahead.

For the second run, the trucks go into four-wheel-drive high. This time the race is even closer. The Ford manages to pull ahead, but the Toyota is right there. At the end, the Hilux is starting to pull closer, but there's not enough space for the truck to get by the Ranger.

With each vehicle taking a victory, it would have been nice to see one more race as a tie-breaker. The Hilux seems potentially able to score a win with a better launch, especially if the Ranger has another issue with the traction control activating.