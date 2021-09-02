About 10 days ago, Infiniti unveiled the 2022 model year of the QX80 with significant interior upgrades. The premium brand’s flagship SUV model will go on sale later this summer with a starting price of $70,600 (without destination and handling). Here’s what you will get for that price.

The base Luxe trim level comes with goodies such as Napa leather seats, 20-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, a premium Bose audio system with 13 speakers, and power liftgate. Above that, for $75,385, the Premium Select grade adds unique interior trim and replaces the 20-inches with 22-inch chrome-finish wheels.

Gallery: 2022 Infiniti QX80

43 Photos

The range-topping Sensory model upgrades with chrome exterior accents, more powerful 17-speaker audio system, ventilated front seats, and others for at least $82,235. Regardless of the trim level, the all-wheel-drive is a $3,100 option, which brings the most expensive model to a starting price of $85,335.

Every 2022 QX80 will come equipped as standard with the new 12.3-inch infotainment screen on the center console. It has wireless Apple CarPlay (Android Auto still needs a USB cable) and an integrated navigation system with line guidance. A new wireless smartphone charger is also part of the equipment.

For the new model year, the QX80 carries over with its previous engine range. In fact, there’s just a single engine available and it is a 5.6-liter V8 with 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 413 pound-feet (560 Newton-meters) of torque. Mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission, the unit sends power to either the rear wheels or, optionally, to both axles via Infiniti’s All-Mode four-wheel drive.

Order books for the 2022 QX80 will open in just a few weeks in the United States and Canada. Built in Kyushu, Japan, the updated full-size SUV will go on sale in other parts of the world later this year.