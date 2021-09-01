It's been a long time coming, but barring COVID-related delays, the 25th James Bond film No Time To Die will finally reach theaters across the pond on September 30. When it does, you can expect to see Bond in multiple Aston Martins but Land Rover will also grace the big screen. And to be sure you remember the occasion, a special-edition Defender V8 will be available to a handful of buyers.

Specifically, Land Rover calls this the Defender V8 Bond Edition. Sadly you won't get optional extras like machine guns or ejector seats, primarily because such things are supremely illegal but also because the Defender doesn't appear to be one of Bond's cars. If the various No Time To Die trailers are any indication, the on-screen Defender is one of many Land Rovers driven by various baddies. It certainly wears the proper shade of baddie black, complete with black 22-inch wheels. It also receives special Defender 007 badging, a 007 splash screen for the infotainment system, and 007 puddle lamps.

All Bond Edition Defenders will be the four-door 110 version packing the 518-horsepower (386-kilowatt) supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine. It's enough to send the burly SUV to 60 mph in about 5 seconds, and we're forced to admit the Bond connection brings significant cool factor to the special edition. It will be rare, too, as Land Rover plans to build just 300 examples.

"The Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition is an exclusive take on the most powerful production Defender ever made, inspired by vehicles on screen in No Time To Die," said Land Rover Brand Director Finbar McFall. "It represents a meeting of two great British brands and is a unique celebration of Land Rover's 38-year association with James Bond.

At a cool $100,000 for the 110, the Defender V8 is already a pricey SUV but the Bond Edition is obviously a bit more. Land Rover lists the starting price at $114,600 in the States. As for the movie, Bond fans in the US have an extra week to wait. It will open in US theaters on October 8.