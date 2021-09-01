We know the current state of the new and used car market is absolutely insane. Shortages of new vehicles have used car values through the roof, and it's affecting dealers on the wholesale market as well as retail shoppers. In some cases, used cars are bringing new-car prices, but not everything is out-of-whack. And if you're thorough in your search, there are some new-car incentives out there.

One such deal involves the Ford Bronco Sport. With the larger Bronco's popularity making it all but impossible to get, the Bronco Sport could be an alternative and to that end, Ford offers a $1,000 bonus cash incentive to folks who place a new vehicle order. In addition, Ford also offers an extra $500 if you have a vehicle to trade in, taking the total manufacturer discount to $1,500. Per Ford Authority, the deal isn't available in all areas and it's valid through the end of September 2021.

Finding the $1,000 retail offer isn't easy, and it does vary by location. It falls under Ford PGM#38150, which incidentally includes a range of other Blue Oval offerings. The F-150 and Mustang are part of the deal, as well as nearly all Ford SUVs such as the Escape, Edge, Explorer, and Expedition. The EcoSport, Ranger, and Transit Connect are also listed with the retail order bonus cash deal.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco Sport First Drive

23 Photos

Similarly, the trade-in cash deal is available for a range of vehicles and it can vary in amount depending on the model. According to Cars Direct, the Expedition gets the largest deal at $3,500. This is also a manufacturer discount that works in addition to trade-in offers from the dealer, though it also depends on location. Along with the $1,000 retail order offer, it expires at the end of September.

Of course, this all depends on buyers actually being able to get the vehicle they order. Ford's $1,000 offer says buyers must place an order by September 30, but it appears the trade-in cash deal ends on September 30 no matter what.