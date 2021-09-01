Roads and highways crisscross cities around the world, but commuting in each is vastly different. Not all cities are created equal when it comes to driving, and a new study from WalletHub provides a detailed roadmap as to the country’s best – and worst – cities to drive in.

WalletHub looked at several factors to classify the 100 most populated US cities, including the cost of vehicle ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles and maintenance. Within those four categories were another 30 data points that looked at the likelihood of accidents compared to the national average, the average cost of car insurance, the quality of roads and bridges, the number of hours spent in congestion, and more.

The top 10 best cities to drive in are:

Raleigh, North Carolina Lincoln, Nebraska Greensboro, North Carolina Winston-Salem, North Carolina Corpus Christi, Texas Boise, Idaho Jacksonville, Florida Scottsdale, Arizona Tampa, Florida Austin Texas

The top 10 worst cities to drive in are:

Oakland, California Detroit, Michigan San Francisco, California Philadelphia, Pennsylvania New York, New York Los Angeles, California Baltimore, Maryland Washington, DC San Bernardino, Californi San Jose, California

The study did make some interesting discoveries thanks to all the data points it used. For examples, drivers spend the lowest number of hours stuck in congestion in El Paso, Texas; Lubbock, Texas; Toledo, Ohio; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Fort Wayne, Indiana. San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, and New York are at the opposite end of that spectrum. You’re least likely to get in an accident in Boise, Idaho, but you should avoid DC, LA, Boston, and Baltimore, all of which tie for having the highest accident likelihood.

If keeping your car clean is important, then you’ll be happy to know that Orlando, Florida; San Diego, and Las Vegas tied for having the most car washes per capita. Baton Rouge, Louisiana is the place with the most auto-repair shops per capita, followed by Lincoln, Nebraska; and Buffalo, New York.

The study is an excellent reminder that owning an automobile is an involved affair that goes beyond just a monthly car payment. Countless factors determine our driving and ownership experience, and some places are better for it than others.