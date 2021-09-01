The NSX Type S is the pinnacle of performance in the Acura lineup. It's the most powerful car the company has ever built, and a proper sendoff for this generation – because we know a new NSX will happen down the line. But in order to bring a vehicle that special to production, it takes a team.

Today Acura released a video detailing what went into making the new NSX Type S. Development leader Satoshi Mizukami and exterior designer Dai Hara talk about what it took to make the already potent and powerful NSX into a bonafide hybrid performance car worthy of the Type S name.

"Only NSX can go beyond NSX," said Satoshi Mizukami. "Power definitely contributes to what we strive for, including the joy of driving, but that alone wouldn't be enough. We want our customers to feel that performance deep inside, and if we were to enhance performance, we wanted to express the vehicle with designs that represent such performance."

One of the key areas that Acura engineers made sure to improve was power. The NSX Type S uses the same twin-turbo 3.5-liter hybrid V6 as the standard NSX, but with bigger turbos from the GT3 race car, that setup now produces 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 492 pound-feet (667 newton-meters) of torque. That represents an improvement of 27 hp and 16 lb-ft.

But additional power wasn’t the only priority. Designer Dai Hara and his team made sure that the new NSX Type S also looked the part, giving it a more aggressive design with a fully reworked front fascia, an updated rear end, and new wheel designs. There’s also plenty of carbon fiber dotted along the exterior to help reduce weight; the NSX Type S is 57 pounds (26 kilograms) lighter than the standard model.

All in all, designers and engineers created a supercar worthy of the name, it seems. Acura is currently taking orders for the NSX Type S, which starts at $169,500 in the US – or $182,500 with the optional Lightweight package. But hurry, Acura is only offering 350 examples of the NSX Type S globally.