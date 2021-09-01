Ram updates its 2022 lineup by installing the improved Uconnect 5 infotainment software. Among the many upgrades, the tech now supports features like wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, and wireless device charging. It also supports over-the-air updates, so the system can receive improvements in the future.

Personalization gets a major upgrade. Owners can create a custom home screen where they can layout the features that they use most often. The system supports up to five user profiles, and these customizations even remember a person's preferred seating position, mirror placement, and temperature setting.

Gallery: 2022 Ram With Uconnect 5

11 Photos

If you have a Ram with the Off-Road or Performance pages in the infotainment system, they have improved processing speeds.

Uconnect 5 also supports dual phone connections. Users can even give priority to one of the devices so only it can handle navigation, music selection, and text messages.

The navigation system now supports Maps Over the Air that automatically downloads and installs map updates in the background. Also, Last Mile Navigation gives users walking directions from the vehicle to the destination via the Uconnect smartphone app.

An improved voice recognition system is better able to understand natural speech. It also has an improved ability to filter out background noise like rain and wind.

For fleet operators, the Ram Telematics system keeps track of more detailed information, which should help the companies save money or work more efficiently.

Ram has already unveiled some of the special trucks coming in 2022. For example, the BackCountry gets off-road equipment and black exterior trim. The Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T get performance parts like a cold-air intake and a cat-back exhaust. The Limited 10th Anniversary Edition has luxury improvements like quilted leather upholstery, wood trim, a suede headliner, and a 19-speaker stereo.