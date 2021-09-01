Just yesterday, Genesis teased… well, something that had a too imaginary form for us to understand what it is. The premium brand shared just a single image showing two lines and “one vision for the future." Our News Editor Christopher Smith made very good guesses about what this could mean, and we’ll get to that in a minute, but first, we want to let you know the brand will reveal that something very soon.

In fact, on this page, you can watch the livestream of Genesis’ debut scheduled for 8 AM KST time, which corresponds to 7:00 PM ET time. Even though we don’t know what exactly will be livestreamed, we know it is going to be exciting. Here’s why.

Gallery: New Genesis G90 spy photos

16 Photos

As mentioned above, we made the obvious observation that those two lines could actually be the headlights of the new Genesis G90. We’ve seen the model testing and we know it’s going to be imposing and good-looking. And if you think such a big debut for the luxury marque deserves more preliminary information, bear in mind Genesis likes to keep the details in secret until the very end.

We put our money on a soft design debut for the new G90 with additional tech and specification details coming in the next few weeks. Of course, that’s not the only possibility here as Genesis could simply be teasing its new electric vehicle strategy. After all, the split-headlight design is not limited only to the G90.

We have other theories too - Genesis even mentions the GV60, though we are not confident any of them make a lot of sense. The good news is that we won’t have to speculate too long as the full debut of whatever Genesis has in the cards is coming in just a few hours.

Stay tuned for our full coverage of the event and make sure to check out the embedded video at the top of this page where the livestream will happen. The automaker promises it is embarking on "an audacious journey towards the future" and we are already excited.