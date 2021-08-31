Subaru has been teasing a new Wilderness variant for nearly a month, leaving us to guess which model it is. However, it appears Subaru has blown its own surprise as Subaru’s Canadian website (since taken down) reveals the next Wilderness variant is a Forester. Evidence in Subaru’s teasers pointed to this being the next Wilderness model, but its premature reveal confirms it.

The new Forester Wilderness gets a host of upgrades that make it more capable than your standard Forester. It’s not a dedicated off-roader, but it does feature some serious upgrades that should please some enthusiasts. Subaru improved the looks by adding extra body cladding, 17-inch black-painted wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires, and a raised ride height thanks to a suspension tune. Subaru also increased the roof rails’ load capacity, which should be able to handle extra gear you’d need off-roading.

Gallery: 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness

6 Photos

The upgraded looks arrive with some upgraded mechanicals. The Forester Wilderness receives a new CVT with a lower gear ratio designed for better low-range power. Subaru also modifies the transfer case and rear differential reduction gear ratio. Sadly, the gearbox pairs with Subaru’s non-turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 182 horsepower (135 kilowatts) and 176 pound-feet (239 Newton-meters) of torque. Subaru does give the oily bits added protection with underbody skid plates.

Subaru is keeping the interior upgrades to a minimum, though customers will get embossed “Wilderness” front seats. It’ll feature soft-touch ultra-resilient upholders, all-whether rubber floor mats, a unique gauge cluster, and an eight-inch infotainment display. It also comes with Subaru’s EyeSight suite of safety features. No information is available as to when the 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness will go on sale, though we expect it to happen before the end of the year. We’ll likely learn those details when Subaru official reveals the Forester Wilderness Variant on September 2.