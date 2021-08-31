The user 0t60-3.5 from the Mach-E Forum took delivery of a Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition and recently took the speedy, electric crossover to the drag strip for the first time to see how it performed. The machine put down some decent numbers.

The Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition's best quarter-mile time was 12.657 seconds at 100.02 mph (161 kilometers per hour). It covered 60 feet in 1.99 seconds, 330 feet in 5.26 seconds, the eighth mile in 8.03 seconds, and 1,000 feet in 10.433 seconds.

Gallery: Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition

4 Photos

The driver was also using the Dragy phone app. It showed the Mach-E GT Performance reaching 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.12 seconds or 3.89 seconds with a one-foot rollout, during this run.

The owner made some other attempts with the EV. In the quarter-mile, it did 12.81 seconds and 12.93 seconds. The 0-60 times with a rollout were 3.91 seconds and 3.78 seconds.

There are several factors suggesting the performance-focused Mach-E can go even quicker. First, it was not in the Unbridled Extend track mode. Also, this was the first time that the owner ran the vehicle on the strip and was getting used to launching. Also, the tires were at 42 psi of pressure – a bit higher than you'd probably want for the drag strip.

The Tesla Model Y is the Mach-E natural competitor because both are electric crossovers at similar price points. Car and Driver tested a Model Y Performance in May. It found the vehicle hitting 60 mph in 3.6 seconds with a one-foot rollout. The quarter-mile came up in 12.1 seconds at 113 mph (182 kph).

It's hard to imagine activating track mode on the Mach-E and letting some air out of the tires would shed a half-second off the quarter-mile time. Although, the changes should make the difference significantly smaller.