Yes, we know this isn't a replica of the "hot" 4x4 immortalized in the '80s classic Back to the Future. That was a black 1985 Toyota SR5 five-speed with black wheels, a black roll bar, and a bank of off-road lights. The truck featured here is a beige 1986 automatic, sporting just a couple of lights with chrome accessories. And we so don't care, because this 4x4 makes us as giddy as Marty McFly heading to the lake with Jennifer for a weekend.

We suspect Toyota truck enthusiasts won't care either, because this Xtracab 4x4 is impossibly clean and yes, it's for sale. It will cross the auction block with RM Sotheby's on September 3 at the big Labor Day weekend event in Auburn, Indiana, and estimates have this truck bringing between $35,000 and $45,000. Time has been very kind to the old Hilux in general, and it's not just because of the Back to the Future tie-in. These pickups have earned a reputation for legendary durability and reliability over the decades, and it doesn't hurt that they look so damn good in 4x4 Xtracab guise.

Believe it or not, this specific truck shows 159,308 miles on its odometer. We say that not because it's rare to see such mileage on this era Toyota, but because it's freaking spotless. The factory striping on the side looks like it never brushed against tree limbs on a trail. The chrome bumpers and rollbar are spotless. The fuel-injected 22R-E four-cylinder engine looks as clean as the interior, which by the way, looks brand new. The auction doesn't mention whether any restoration work was done or if this is just an incredibly well-preserved original truck. Either way, it's definitely a keeper.

Honestly, this truck is just a paint job and a few KC lights away from being a neat replica of Marty McFly's 4x4 from the movie. However, we couldn't bring ourselves to make such a change. For whatever reason, this 35-year-old Toyota pickup was spared a brutal life and it deserves to stay just the way it is. Besides, when you have a couple of sleeping bags in the back, lying underneath the stars, the color doesn't matter anyway.