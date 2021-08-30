Several Stellantis assembly plants are facing cutbacks in production in relation to the global chip shortage, making the automaker the latest victim of the manufacturing catastrophe that the whole world faces.

In a report from Automotive News, several Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Chrysler plants in the US and Canada are facing a downtime this coming week due to the said shortage. Primary of which is the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Michigan that makes the Ram 1500. The over 7,000-employee strong facility will be down for a week.

Meanwhile, the Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois, which makes the Jeep Cherokee, is down for a week. The Windsor Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada, which makes the Chrysler Pacifica and Voyager, shutters at the same time. Both plants halt operation from August 30 to September 6, 2021.

Also located in Ontario, the Brampton Assembly Plant joins Windsor and Belvidere in the temporary shut down this week. Brampton assembles the Dodge Challenger, Charger, and Chrysler 300.

"Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry," the FCA-PSA merger company said in a statement.

This isn't the first time that these plants face hold-up due to the global chip shortage. The Sterling Heights Assembly Plan already faced similar downtime in July. The Windsor plant has just resumed regular output back in July. Meanwhile, Jeep’s Toledo South Assembly Plant in Ohio fell silent during the first week of August, halting the production of the Gladiator.

Needless to say, the global chip shortage has been causing massive disarray in the industry. Even automotive giants like Toyota got affected, recently announcing a 40 percent production cut down in Japan next month.