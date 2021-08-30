The first Acura NSX Type S model sold at auction earlier this month for a whopping $1.1 million, just days after the model's introduction. Customers in the US will be spending much less than that for the upgraded supercar, and they'll be paying less than those buying the hybrid sports coupe in Japan, where the NSX Type S wears a Honda badge.

The NSX Type S will start at ¥27.95 million in Japan, or $254,000 at current exchange rates. That's a hefty price tag for the supercar, which gets a host of several upgrades for the model's last production year. The NSX's price tag does include a 10-percent consumption tax, too. The company plans to build just 350 (349 if you exclude the one sold at auction) NSX Type S models, and only 30 of those will reach Japan.

Gallery: 2022 Acura NSX Type S

43 Photos

In the US, the NSX Type S starts at $169,500, while equipping the Lightweight Package takes the price tag to $182,500. The price bump includes getting more power from the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 and the three electric motors. The powertrain now produces 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 492 pound-feet (667 Newton-meters) of torque, a small bump compared with the regular NSX's 573 hp (427 kW) and 476 lb-ft (645 Nm). Three hundred of the 350 are coming to the US.

Those who opt for the Lightweight Package get carbon-ceramic brakes, a carbon-fiber engine clover, and carbon interior trim, which helps reduce the car's curb weight by 57.8 pounds 26.2 kilograms). The NSX Type S sports a larger front grille opening and carbon-fiber exterior bits. Applications for purchase in Japan open Thursday, September 2, with the automaker saying deliveries are scheduled to begin in July 2022. If you're in the US, Acura is taking orders now, so you better hurry before they sell out.