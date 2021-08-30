The Ford Bronco will no longer be available through online reservations, according to the Detroit Free Press citing an announcement to dealers. "The decision to pause reservations is due to the high number of Bronco 2- and 4-door model orders and current commodity constraints," a section of the memo to dealers said.

Ford is specifically calling this a "pause" in taking online reservations rather than a complete end to the program. It may come back later once the company can take care of the many Bronco orders.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco: First Drive

35 Photos

"Customers are encouraged to work directly with their dealer who can help with the ordering process, delivery timing expectations, and build specifications. For example, dealers can best guide if a customer may be able to get a stock vehicle that’s already built or scheduled. Due to the high number of orders, delivery of Bronco vehicles placed today will extend through (the) 2022 calendar year," according to a portion of the memo published by The Detroit Free Press.

Customers can still place an order for a Bronco directly from a dealer. The person just needs to be willing to wait until sometime in 2022 to take delivery of the SUV.

Ford's production scheduling takes into account whether the parts are available before fulfilling an order. "As the system runs out of buildable orders because of commodity challenges, it will move down the list until it finds an order that is buildable."

In addition to the huge number of orders to build, Ford is dealing with quality control issues with the Bronco. There are issues with the hard tops, but the automaker is replacing them. Also, there are problems with wear on the soft top and its mechanism damaging the paint on the roll bar.

Waiting until the 2022 model year at least gives buyers a chance to get the Bronco in Eruption Green, which looks great on the SUV.