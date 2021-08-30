It's going to be epic!
In a little over two months from now, on November 9, the Forza Horizon 5 will finally be available for the Xbox family of consoles and platforms. These include not only the last-gen Xbox One and Microsoft Windows, but also the Xbox GamePass. From what we know so far, it will be a very exciting game and we are eager to share more info about the cars you’ll be able to drive.
We’ve already heard some pretty amazing models will be included, like the new Toyota Supra, the Mercedes-AMG One, and Jaguar XJ220. Now, a new video on YouTube takes a look at all 143 cars that have been confirmed so far, and there are some decent surprises.
Gallery: Mercedes-AMG Project One “Forza Horizon Edition”
First, we can’t help but notice there are no fewer than 48 different Fords, including the Ford GT, Ford Bronco, and Ford Super Duty F-450 coming from the brand’s recent lineup. If you want something older and more charismatic, there are a few different variants of the Ford Escort, plus the Focus RS, Fiesta ST, several Mustangs and Shelbys, and even two Transit vans. Yes, we are not kidding.
Mercedes-Benz also seems to be playing a big role in the game with about 20 different nameplates. We love to see a handful of modern performance beasts, though, honestly, we are most excited by the chance to drive classics like the 190E 2.5 EVO and 300 SL Coupe. So far, not a single BMW seems to be available, unfortunately.
Without further ado, here’s the full list of all known cars so far. If you want to see their in-game reproduction, check out the video at the top of this page.
2020 Toyota Supra GR
2017 Ford #14 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing GRC Fiesta
2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR
1991 Hoonigan Ford Escort Cossie V2
2021 Sierra Cars RX3
2019 Porsche Taycan Turbo S
2021 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW PLATINUM
2018 Porsche LPRacing Baja Macan
1967 Ford Mk 1 Escort
2021 Ford Bronco Badlands
2020 Ford Performance #2069 Bronco R
2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray - Streethunter Widebody Kit
1985 Porsche #65 911 Desert Flyer
2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE
1933 Napier Napier-Railton
2019 Mclaren Speedtail
1991 Jaguar XJR-15
1970 Porsche 914/6
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR
1973 Ford Escort RS1600
1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS
2009 Honda S2000 CR
1968 Ford Mustang GT 2+2 Fastback
2017 Maserati Levante S
2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE Forza Edition
2014 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4
1998 Toyota Supra RZ
2014 Morgan 3-Wheeler
2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE
2014 Volkswagen Golf R
2017 Ford GT
1993 Jaguar XJ220
1994 Ferrari F355 Berlinetta
2016 Dodge Viper ACR
2013 Subaru BRZ
1967 Lamborghini Miura P400
1974 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale
2011 Penhall The Cholla
2019 Porsche 911 (992) Carrera S
2014 BAC Mono
2019 Ferrari 488 Pista
2013 Caterham Superlight R500
2016 Jaguar F-Type Project 7
2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
2015 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28
2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2016 Porsche Cayman GT4
2020 Koenigsegg Jesko
2010 Pagani Zonda R
2019 Zenvo TSR-S
2008 Maserati MC12 Versione Corsa
2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI
2015 Subaru WRX STI
2011 Subaru WRX STI
2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX MR
2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII MR
1932 Ford De Luxe Five-Window Coupe Forza Edition
2005 Subaru Impreza WRX STi
2005 Vauxhall Monaro VXR
1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STi
2020 Land Rover Defender 110 Ford Ultra4 Fun-Haver
#25 4400 Bronco
2019 Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6
2016 Ariel Nomad
2018 Funco Motorsports F9
2016 RJ Anderson 37 Polaris RZR-Rockstar Energy Pro 2 Truck
2018 Mclaren Senna
2014 Local Motors Rally Fighter
2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4
2017 Ford F-150 Raptor
2015 Alumi Craft Class 10 Race Car
2019 Mclaren 720S Spider
2018 Mercedes-AMG GT4-Door Coupe
2019 Rimac Concept_Two (Nevera)
2004 Saleen S7
2018 Apollo Intensa Emozione
2019 Hyundai Veloster N
2014 Mercedes-Benz Unimog U5023
1986 Porsche 185 959 Prodrive Rally Raid
2017 Ford F-150 Raptor
2018 Can-Am Maverick X RS Turbo R
2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
2018 Mclaren 720S
2015 Polaris RZR XP 1000 EPS
1932 Ford De Luxe Five-Window Coupe
2016 Pagani Huayra BC
1994 Ford Supervan 3
1975 Ford Bronco
2014 Ford #11 Rockstar F-150 Trophy Truck
2018 Ford #25 Mustang RTR
2018 Ford #88 Mustang RTR
1959 Ford Anglia 105E
1973 Ford Capri RS3100
2010 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor
1992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth
1977 Ford Escort RS1800
1956 Ford F-100
2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor
2015 Ford Falcon GT F 351
1972 Ford Falcon XA GT-HO
2014 Ford Fiesta ST
1981 Ford Fiesta XR2
2003 Ford Focus RS
2009 Ford Focus RS
2017 Ford Focus RS
2014 Ford FPV Limited Edition Pursuit UTE
2005 Ford GT
1964 Ford GT40 MK1
1970 Ford GT70
1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302
2018 Ford Mustang GT
1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe
2018 Ford Mustang RTR Spec-5
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500
1999 Ford Racing Puma
2014 Ford Ranger T6 Rally Raid
1985 Ford RS200 Evolution
2016 Ford Shelby GT350R
2013 Ford Shelby GT500
1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500
1993 Ford SVT Cobra R
2000 Ford SVT Cobra R
1965 Ford Transit
2011 Ford Transit SuperSportVan
2015 Mercedes-Benz
#24 Tankpool24 Racing Truck
1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evo II
1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupe
2013 Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG
1998 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK-GTR
1987 Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Coupe
2012 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG Coupe Black Series
2013 Mercedes-Benz E 63 AMG
2014 Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6X6
2013 Mercedes-Benz G 65 AMG
2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK 55 AMG
2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG
1929 Mercedes-Benz SSK
1939 Mercedes-Benz W154
2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class
2016 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupe
2018 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S
2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R
Source: Don Joewon Song on YouTube
About this article