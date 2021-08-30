In a little over two months from now, on November 9, the Forza Horizon 5 will finally be available for the Xbox family of consoles and platforms. These include not only the last-gen Xbox One and Microsoft Windows, but also the Xbox GamePass. From what we know so far, it will be a very exciting game and we are eager to share more info about the cars you’ll be able to drive.

We’ve already heard some pretty amazing models will be included, like the new Toyota Supra, the Mercedes-AMG One, and Jaguar XJ220. Now, a new video on YouTube takes a look at all 143 cars that have been confirmed so far, and there are some decent surprises.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG Project One “Forza Horizon Edition”

2 Photos

First, we can’t help but notice there are no fewer than 48 different Fords, including the Ford GT, Ford Bronco, and Ford Super Duty F-450 coming from the brand’s recent lineup. If you want something older and more charismatic, there are a few different variants of the Ford Escort, plus the Focus RS, Fiesta ST, several Mustangs and Shelbys, and even two Transit vans. Yes, we are not kidding.

Mercedes-Benz also seems to be playing a big role in the game with about 20 different nameplates. We love to see a handful of modern performance beasts, though, honestly, we are most excited by the chance to drive classics like the 190E 2.5 EVO and 300 SL Coupe. So far, not a single BMW seems to be available, unfortunately.

Without further ado, here’s the full list of all known cars so far. If you want to see their in-game reproduction, check out the video at the top of this page.

2020 Toyota Supra GR

2017 Ford #14 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing GRC Fiesta

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR

1991 Hoonigan Ford Escort Cossie V2

2021 Sierra Cars RX3

2019 Porsche Taycan Turbo S

2021 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW PLATINUM

2018 Porsche LPRacing Baja Macan

1967 Ford Mk 1 Escort

2021 Ford Bronco Badlands

2020 Ford Performance #2069 Bronco R

2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray - Streethunter Widebody Kit

1985 Porsche #65 911 Desert Flyer

2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE

1933 Napier Napier-Railton

2019 Mclaren Speedtail

1991 Jaguar XJR-15

1970 Porsche 914/6

2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR

1973 Ford Escort RS1600

1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS

2009 Honda S2000 CR

1968 Ford Mustang GT 2+2 Fastback

2017 Maserati Levante S

2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE Forza Edition

2014 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4

1998 Toyota Supra RZ

2014 Morgan 3-Wheeler

2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

2014 Volkswagen Golf R

2017 Ford GT

1993 Jaguar XJ220

1994 Ferrari F355 Berlinetta

2016 Dodge Viper ACR

2013 Subaru BRZ

1967 Lamborghini Miura P400

1974 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale

2011 Penhall The Cholla

2019 Porsche 911 (992) Carrera S

2014 BAC Mono

2019 Ferrari 488 Pista

2013 Caterham Superlight R500

2016 Jaguar F-Type Project 7

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

2015 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28

2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

2016 Porsche Cayman GT4

2020 Koenigsegg Jesko

2010 Pagani Zonda R

2019 Zenvo TSR-S

2008 Maserati MC12 Versione Corsa

2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI

2015 Subaru WRX STI

2011 Subaru WRX STI

2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX MR

2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII MR

1932 Ford De Luxe Five-Window Coupe Forza Edition

2005 Subaru Impreza WRX STi

2005 Vauxhall Monaro VXR

1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STi

2020 Land Rover Defender 110 Ford Ultra4 Fun-Haver

#25 4400 Bronco

2019 Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6

2016 Ariel Nomad

2018 Funco Motorsports F9

2016 RJ Anderson 37 Polaris RZR-Rockstar Energy Pro 2 Truck

2018 Mclaren Senna

2014 Local Motors Rally Fighter

2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4

2017 Ford F-150 Raptor

2015 Alumi Craft Class 10 Race Car

2019 Mclaren 720S Spider

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT4-Door Coupe

2019 Rimac Concept_Two (Nevera)

2004 Saleen S7

2018 Apollo Intensa Emozione

2019 Hyundai Veloster N

2014 Mercedes-Benz Unimog U5023

1986 Porsche 185 959 Prodrive Rally Raid

2017 Ford F-150 Raptor

2018 Can-Am Maverick X RS Turbo R

2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

2018 Mclaren 720S

2015 Polaris RZR XP 1000 EPS

1932 Ford De Luxe Five-Window Coupe

2016 Pagani Huayra BC

1994 Ford Supervan 3

1975 Ford Bronco

2014 Ford #11 Rockstar F-150 Trophy Truck

2018 Ford #25 Mustang RTR

2018 Ford #88 Mustang RTR

1959 Ford Anglia 105E

1973 Ford Capri RS3100

2010 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor

1992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth

1977 Ford Escort RS1800

1956 Ford F-100

2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor

2015 Ford Falcon GT F 351

1972 Ford Falcon XA GT-HO

2014 Ford Fiesta ST

1981 Ford Fiesta XR2

2003 Ford Focus RS

2009 Ford Focus RS

2017 Ford Focus RS

2014 Ford FPV Limited Edition Pursuit UTE

2005 Ford GT

1964 Ford GT40 MK1

1970 Ford GT70

1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302

2018 Ford Mustang GT

1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

2018 Ford Mustang RTR Spec-5

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

1999 Ford Racing Puma

2014 Ford Ranger T6 Rally Raid

1985 Ford RS200 Evolution

2016 Ford Shelby GT350R

2013 Ford Shelby GT500

1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500

1993 Ford SVT Cobra R

2000 Ford SVT Cobra R

1965 Ford Transit

2011 Ford Transit SuperSportVan

2015 Mercedes-Benz

#24 Tankpool24 Racing Truck

1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evo II

1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupe

2013 Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG

1998 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK-GTR

1987 Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Coupe

2012 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG Coupe Black Series

2013 Mercedes-Benz E 63 AMG

2014 Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6X6

2013 Mercedes-Benz G 65 AMG

2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK 55 AMG

2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

1929 Mercedes-Benz SSK

1939 Mercedes-Benz W154

2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class

2016 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupe

2018 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S

2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R