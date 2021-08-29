We've already established that the 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S is a quick car. It can sprint from standstill to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 2.5 seconds, and continue to 124 mph (200 km/h) in 8 seconds. It's insane but not surprising, especially coming from Porsche's flagship.

More so with the fact that we've seen several drag races before where the 911 Turbo S smoked several cars, even punching above its class.

However, this latest drag race from UK's Carwow isn't one of those races. This time around, watch the latest 911 Turbo S be the slowest in a three-way matchup, something we didn't think we'd say before.

That's because the 911 Turbo S here isn't facing any regular vehicle. One of them is a Bugatti Chiron-beating, championship-winning Red Bull RB7 Formula 1 car that only weighs 650 kilograms (1,433 pounds).

Even better, former Formula 1 driver and 13-time Grand Prix winner David Coulthard is at the helm, taming the 750-hp (559-kW) 2.4-liter V8 that revs up to 18,000 rpm.

The other one is the least powerful but by no means a slacker. It's a BMW M1000RR superbike, powered by a 999cc four-cylinder engine that puts out 212 hp (158 kW) and 88.3 pound-feet (113 Nm) of torque. Don't forget, though, the bike only weighs 432 lbs (192 kg) without the rider.

That said, the 911 Turbo S is obviously at a disadvantage, especially in terms of power-to-weight ratio. And as we already mentioned in the headline, it did lose and became a spectator in this Formula 1 car versus superbike spectacle. Not a surprise, but you can watch the video atop this page to see how far the gap was.