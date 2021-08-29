The Ford F-150 is America's best-selling vehicle since time immemorial, but it seems like the Blue Oval company is facing a huge safety issue with its main cash maker. In a press release, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall on certain 2021 F-150 units, affecting approximately 16,430 units.

Affecting F-150 with SuperCab body styles exclusively, the recall includes units manufactured from January 2 through May 27, 2021. Regular and SuperCrew cabs aren't part of the recall. To some extent, NHTSA recommends not to drive affected vehicles.

The official document is yet to reflect on the NHTSA website as of this writing, but the agency gives preliminary details about the safety recall.

According to the release, the issue is with the F-150's front seat belt webbing that may be incorrectly routed. A misrouted seat belt may not restrain an occupant enough in case of a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

As mentioned, only SuperCab body styles are affected by the issue since Regular and SuperCrew cabs use a different assembly. That said, if you own a 2021 F-150 with a PowerBoost hybrid powertrain, you're safe.

NHTSA recommends vehicle owners either contact Ford's toll-free line (866-436-7332) or their local Ford dealers who have access to the Ford Online Automotive Service Information System (OASIS) database.

Owners will also be notified by mail, which should include instructions on how to perform a preliminary self-assessment of the seat belts. If the passenger side seat belt fails inspection, the NHTSA recommends not using that seat in the meantime. If the driver's seat belt fails inspection, the agency said that "owners should not drive their vehicle until the repair is performed."