The Ford Bronco has barely hit dealership lots and there are already rumors about new models. According to an interview conducted by the team at Ford Authority, Ford hasn’t ruled out a fixed roof upscale Bronco. Although Ford envisioned most customers driving their Bronco with the roof off, there could still be room for a Land Rover Defender rivaling fixed-roof model. Would you purchase a more luxurious Bronco over the current offerings?

The return of the Ford Bronco has taken the world by storm. This is one of the most exciting new vehicle releases in the last decade and Ford has done their part to build a Bronco to accommodate everyone’s needs. The secret to Bronco’s success is its market segmentation.

Owners can choose from a 2-door or 4-door model. Then there’s a manual or automatic transmission along with two different engine options. Among the two different body styles, there are seven different trim levels ranging from a base trim with steel wheels to a top-of-the-line First Edition model that has every conceivable option package.

On top of all of these choices, customers can choose from dozens of unique factory options and something called the Sasquatch Package that includes Off-road focused wheels, 35” tires, a suspension lift, larger fender flares, and a 4.7 final drive ratio. This package is available on all Bronco’s further diversifying their product offering.

So where would an upscale Ford Bronco fit into the lineup? Well based on the current product offerings from Ford, there is room for a top-tier Bronco SUV. For customers who are not interested in an open-air driving experience that is seeking a more refined package, a fixed roof Bronco would be a great product offering. This would allow Ford to attract even more customers while using an existing platform.