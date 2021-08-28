The Audi E-Tron GT isn't a cheap vehicle. It starts at $99,900, while the top-spec RS trim has a base price of $139,900. The most expensive RS E-Tron GT, with all the options filled to the brim, ceilings at $164,150 – not exactly a mainstream buy, but we all know that there are people out there who has this spending power.

If you can afford these prices and you're in the market for Audi electric vehicles, then you'll likely find this official accessory from the German automaker – the camouflage Audi E-Tron GT car cover.

Gallery: Camouflage Audi E-Tron GT Car Cover

3 Photos

Designed to mimic the introductory concept version of the E-Tron GT, the camouflage indoor car cover aims to reminisce the early stages of the four-door EV. With both the E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron GT coming now on their way to Audi showrooms worldwide, the automaker wants owners to consider adding this accessory when they pick up their cars.

Audi said that the car cover should fit the cars precisely, delivering protection from dust and dirt while still retaining their forms even under the sheets. The whole thing is designed in Ingolstadt and turned into reality by Audi's internal design department.

Is this accessory something that you want your German EV GT to have? This camo car cover has a price tag of $785, which you can either buy online or in-store at participating authorized Audi dealerships.

We seriously believe that standard car covers should suffice in giving your car the protection it needs. But if you already have the buying power to buy yourself a luxury EV, then a cool-looking cover shouldn't be too much of an ask. Besides, Audi promises that the cover can deliver your car's "wow factor" even while covered.