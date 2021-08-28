The Porsche Taycan may be one of the quickest EVs out there but for some people, its looks can be a bit sedate – at least for some. For those people, RevoZport created a bunch of aero kits that aim to elevate the Taycan's appeal.

Coming in two flavors, the Hong Kong-based tuner introduces two sets of body kits called the Taycan GT-Z and Taycan Revoluzione. These two come with varying levels of aggressiveness seasoned to taste, which Taycan owners can choose from.

The Taycan Revoluzione serves as the sedate version among the two. RevoZport said that it's designed for touring, which comes with less aggressive aero so range wouldn't be compromised because of too much downforce.

Priced at $12,000, the body kits include a front lip, front bumper canards, side skirts, a rear diffuser, and a swan-necked rear spoiler – all made out of carbon fiber. Buyers also have the option to add a set of 22-inch 911 GT3 RS-inspired two-piece forged wheels.

The Taycan GT-Z, on the other hand, is the more aggressive tune of the two, though most of the parts are similar, but with the addition of rear bumper skirts. However, the most prominent addition to the GT-Z tune is the front turbine wheels that you'll definitely not miss. The Taycan GT-Z set sells for $15,000.

Both the GT-Z and Revoluzione are applicable for Taycan 4S, Turbo, and Turbo S trims.

RevoZport has been around for quite some time now. It's known to make aerodynamic kits for luxury brands and supercars. Some notable creations include the LaFerrari Revoluzion from 2019, which turned the supercar into an FXX K Evo for the road. The company also have styling programs for Tesla units.