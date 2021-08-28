Needless to say, the heritage of the Z car is very important to Nissan. Its very first iteration, the Datsun 240Z, the sports coupe served as the automaker's entry-point and flag-bearer in the US, and then in other parts of the world. The latest Z car – or just the Nissan Z – is no different, but questions about the nameplate's continuity are already on the horizon despite the new-generation model only getting revealed this month.

For those who have this question in mind, Nissan's chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta has an answer, something that won't surprise anyone.

In an interview with MotorTrend during the 2023 Z's unveiling, Gupta hasn't ruled out the possibility of a next-generation Z car. In fact, he said that Nissan "will definitely continue with it," as long as there is demand.

This remark is quite expected. Though Gupta noted that the Z is not a simple car and that it is the company's culture, that doesn't mean that it's excused from the nature of car companies as corporate entities. Business is still business, and if people aren't buying the Nissan Z, no matter how much enthusiasts laud its arrival, Nissan won't continue to develop and build a vehicle that will not bring money into the fold.

It's important to note that Nissan is currently rebuilding itself coming from a scandal involving its previous leadership. It's also no secret that the company is struggling right now, prompting it to lay down a business strategy that also concerns its partners in the Alliance.



That said, the future of the Z car will depend on the market's reception within the next several years or so. And more importantly, it will also depend on how will it react and bend to inevitable electrification. In this regard, Nissan has already set a target – it wants 40 percent of its US sales to be EV by 2030.