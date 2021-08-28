With its heft and appeal, the Ford Transit is a great base for a motorhome. We've featured a lot of US outfitters out there who share the same sentiment, but the Blue Oval's European arm has a better idea.

Ford releases the Transit Custom Nugget camper van range, now with Active and Trail models that are said to blend adventure and style for European customers. The two Transit Custom Nugget choices come in two distinct stylings for a broader choice for the adventure-seeking market.

Gallery: Ford Transit Custom Nugget Active And Trail

40 Photos

Ford said that the Nugget Active, which is the one that comes in white, is designed for customers who desire comfort, high-quality finishes, and bold style without compromising the functionality of their camper van. It does come with an SUV-inspired aesthetic, including the 17-inch Active-exclusive alloys. It comes standard with a 2.6-meter (8.5-foot) awning that offers added protection and shade while enjoying outside space alongside the vehicle.

Inside, the Nugget ACtive comes with a yacht deck-style pale wood floor for a bright cabin theme. It also has a modern look thanks to the textured satin-finish units, black worktops, and aluminum strips.

On the other hand, the red Nugget Trail adopts Ford's popular wordmark on the grille, seen on the F-150 Raptor and Europe's Ranger Raptor. The company obviously wants a go-anywhere spirit with the camper van, elevated by the rugged appearance and black 16-inch alloy wheels.

The Nugget Trail comes with black leather on its swiveling front captain's chairs, with other dark elements to match the exterior theme, standing in contrast to the white kitchen units, wardrobe, and premium wood grain floor.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Ford Transit Cargo Van shop now

The two Transit Custome Nugget camper vans are powered by the 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engine, with the Active variant getting a choice between 6-speed manual or automatic transmissions.

Unfortunately, the Ford Transit Custom Nugget camper vans aren't available in the US, though we wish it is, considering the increasing popularity of motorhomes in the country.