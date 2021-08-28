Kia has revealed the pricing of the Sorento for the 2022 model year. The change includes a slight increase in starting price, along with the expansion of the model range due to popular demand. Also new in the model year update is the 2022 Sorento PHEV, which was announced earlier this month.

The updates on the 2022 Sorento aren't exactly visible on the outside, except for one glaring detail – the new Kia badge. Now available across the range, the oval badge with the Kia wordmark has been replaced.

Beyond that, Kia also made the X-Line package available to the Sorento EX and S trims due to its popularity. The Sorento Hybrid also receives an all-wheel drivetrain (with 19-inch wheels for the EX trim). The new 10.25-inch touchscreen with navigation and telematics is now standard on all models from the S trim and above.

On the other hand, the top-spec SX Prestige trim also adapts the 14-way power-adjustable memory seats and thigh extenders. The rear captain's chairs become heated as well.

Gallery: 2022 Kia Sorento

44 Photos

Now on to the most important part – the pricing. The 2022 Kia Sorento now starts at $29,490 for the base LX FWD trim, which is $100 more than the outgoing model. Adding an all-wheel drivetrain adds $1,800 while going for the X-Line AWD trim warrants an additional $2,000 – except for the X-Line EX AWD, which is $3,700 more than the EX FWD.

Hybrid variants of the 2022 Sorento start at $33,990 for the S FWD trim while asking for the same amount of money if you want to go AWD.

All the prices mentioned are not inclusive of the $1,175 destination and handling fees. Interestingly, Kia has yet to reveal the price tag for the newly-introduced plug-in hybrid EV version of the Sorento. The new PHEV variants are available on SX and SX Prestige trims.