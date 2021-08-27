The Jeep Wrangler is no stranger to bold hues. For 2021, the off-road SUV comes with color options like Gecko Green, Chief Blue, Nacho Orange, Hellayella, and a few others. Now the brand is adding an even more eye-popping paint job to that palette: Tuscadero.

Stellantis Chief Design Officer Ralph Gilles teased the new paint job on Instagram a few weeks back, suggesting that the Tuscadero hue derives its name from the character Pinky Tuscadero from the TV show Happy Days. It's available between now and November, and not only does it look bold, but it also helps the brand celebrate its 80th anniversary.

"It's the perfect time to launch a confident and custom color on the most iconic Jeep vehicle – both of which are designed to break the mold and stand out on the road and trails," said Jim Morrison, Vice President of Jeep.

Gallery: Jeep Wrangler Tuscadero Pink

2 Photos

Tuscadero is a $395 option across the board, which makes it pricier than other premium paints ($295). But it is available on every Wrangler trim and configuration – from the base two-door Sport to the V8-powered 392, and even the plug-in–hybrid 4xe. Unfortunately, Tuscadero isn't available on the Gladiator just yet.

For reference, the base Wrangler Sport two-door starts at $29,070 for 2021, before adding on the nifty new paint option. The plug-in 4xe asks $51,025, and the top-end Wrangler 392 with 470 horsepower (350 kilowatts) costs $74,440 – all before $1,495 in destination fees.

The new Jeep paint job comes just days after Ford announced its own fresh color options for the 2022 Bronco. The Blue Oval's off-roader adds shades like Eruption Green and Hot Pepper Red to the palette. But, until Ford makes its own magenta-colored Bronco, the Jeep Wrangler still offers the bolder exterior of the two.