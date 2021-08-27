Tom Cruise had his BMW X7 stolen while the actor was filming the seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible film franchise in Birmingham, England, according to The Guardian. The luxury crossover was parked at the Grand Hotel in the city when the crook or crooks grabbed it.

Police recovered the BMW in the nearby town of Smethwick, England. The thief took all of Cruise's luggage and belongings in the vehicle, though. The value of the items is thousands of dollars. Police are still investigating the crime and checking CCTV footage from the area.

For Mission: Impossible 7, the film's production took Birmingham’s Grand Central shopping center and converted it to look an airport in Abu Dhabi for a setpiece in the movie, according to The Guardian. Cruise also shot scenes above New Street station’s main concourse.

There aren't any plot specifics about Mission: Impossible 7 yet, but we know about some of the stunts in the movie. A photo caught him testing a safety rig while riding a BMW G 310 GS. Later, there was a problem with an un-related stunt when a motorcycle landed on a crash mat made of cardboard boxes, which the bike wasn't supposed to do. The boxes caught fire and caused a delay in production.

The coronavirus pandemic also stopped filming several times.

In October 2020, a video surfaced of Cruise driving a doorless, camera-laden BMW while shooting stunts in Rome. He was sliding around the city's narrow, cobblestone streets.

In addition to Cruise, actors Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Rebecca Ferguson will reprise their rolls. Haley Atwell will be in the movie as a character named Grace. In an interesting return, Henry Czerny is Eugene Kittridge, which is the smarmy Impossible Mission Force director from the first Mission: Impossible film, which suggests some callbacks to the original.

Mission: Impossible 7 will arrive in theaters on May 27, 2022.