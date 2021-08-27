A few weeks ago, we saw the four-cylinder Ford Bronco on the dyno. Now, it's time for the SUV with the 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 to take a turn.

From the factory, this engine in the Bronco has a rating at 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and 400 pound-feet (542 Newton-meters) of torque. On the dyno, it puts down 284.99 hp (212.5 kW) at 4,620 rpm and 383.77 lb-ft (520.3 Nm) at 3,630 rpm.

This works out to a drivetrain loss of just 8.07 percent for the horsepower and 4.06 percent for the torque. These numbers are impressive and might hint at the V6 making more power at the crankshaft than Ford's factory numbers suggest. Still, it's always better to under-promise and then over-deliver.

This video is from Hennessey, and the tuner is already hard at work tuning the new Bronco. Last year, the company announced the Velociraptor V8 Bronco. For $225,000, buyers got an SUV with a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 pumping out 750 horsepower (559 kilowatts) and running through a 10-speed automatic. The rig allegedly got to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.5 seconds.

Hennessey is also working on the less hardcore Bronco Velociraptor 400. It retains the 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 from the factory but a new intake, exhaust, and software tune takes the output to 405 hp (302 kW) and 503 lb-ft (681 Nm) of torque. The tuner says the SUV can reach 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, so it's not really much slower than the Velociraptor V8.

There are also smaller upgrades like Hennessey's 18-inch wheels with 35-inch tires. There is a new front bumper with an LED light bar and a revised rear bumper. Retractable side steps are also part of the package.

Hennessey will only make 200 examples of the Velociraptor 400 for the first year. The package costs $24,950 to add to a Bronco.