Ford is having a dealer meeting in Dallas, and the event is providing an opportunity to see the Maverick with a bed topper. The panel has an odd, bulbous shape that adds some curves to the back of the pickup. The photos were originally published by a user on the Maverick Truck Club forum, and Motor1.com had permission to use them.

The Maverick bed topper comes from the supplier Snug Top. The Sport version has large windows on the side that are capable of opening a few inches. Inside, there's carpeting covering the walls and roof. An LED strip provides some light to illuminate the stuff inside.

Gallery: Ford Maverick Bed Topper

5 Photos

The Snug Top Sport bed topper retails for $3,449. It's available in Absolute Black, Alto Blue, Area 51, Cactus Gray, Carbonized Gray, Cyber Orange, Hot Pepper Red, Iconic Silver, Oxford White, and Velocity Blue.

For $3,029, there's the Snug Top SnugPro Commercial. It comes in white and replaces the windows with solid panels that open for added security.

From the outside, both of the toppers arch upward just after the point it attaches to the roof. The back has an angled shape, rather than coming straight down over the tailgate. From the side, it gives the truck a rounder silhouette.

The Maverick is available with a long list of accessories. Buyers can mount stuff to the roof like various sizes of cargo boxes and carriers for canoes, kayaks, bikes, and paddleboards.

The Maverick goes on sale this fall. Ford says that it already has 100,000 orders for the small pickup. A lot of customers are from California (especially Los Angeles and San Francisco), Texas, and Florida. At launch, the automaker is prioritizing completing orders for customers over dealer allocations. It is also building fewer hybrid models than ones with the EcoBoost engine.